OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United States Secretary of Energy visited Oak Ridge to meet with the Tennessee Valley Authority leadership as well as local officials at the Clinch River Nuclear Site Tuesday morning.

During the event, Secretary Jennifer Granholm discussed how important the work to design small modular nuclear reactors is to the United States, where the U.S. has set a goal of tripling nuclear power by 2030. According to Granholm, the U.S. would need to add 200 gigawatts of nuclear power, roughly equal to the power output of 100 Hoover Dams.

“We’ve got to be serious about it and that’s why the fact that TVA is so far along is so. I think Congressman Fleischman, whose team is here today and represented, I know he’s in Congress in session after he couldn’t be there,” Granholm said. “He’s been such a strong supporter of nuclear power and of Oak Ridge National Lab. But I got a quote from him and I just have to read this: ‘Talk is great. Funding is great. What we see here is action.’ And that is exactly what we need is action.”

In March, the TVA announced it had partnered with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontatio Power Generation, and Synthos Green Energy to design a small modular nuclear reactor to be used at the site. Granholm said the partnership is a “magic mixer,” with the U.S. working with three strong allies to “crack the code on deploying small modular reactors.”

The Secretary of Energy also commended the TVA for its role in current and historic groundbreaking efforts for energy development.

“This is an amazing project because TVA has always leaned in on difficult things. You know whether it’s. The Manhattan Project or, you know, plutonium 238 for deep space missions and now small modular reactors,” Granholm said. “[The question] is how do we take technology associated with nuclear reactors, make it modular, make it small and deploy it at scale? And nobody’s done it and so This is why what’s happening here is extremely unique. This is the first place in the country that got an early site license to be able to locate this reactor here from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.”