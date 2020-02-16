Sen. Blackburn forwards information to TN Attorney General amid concerns over hospital administration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday, Senator Marsha Blackburn responds to Rennova Health after they responded to her initial letter of concern about the company’s actions.

Sen. Blackburn sent the letter, as well as tax liens and judgment against the company to the Tennessee Attorney General, the Office of Inspector General at the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Inspector General at the US Department of Treasury.

Sen. Blackburn writes, “I remained concerned about the rural hospital situation nationwide and in our state. Tennessee has experienced the second highest rate of closures in the country. Out of the 95 counties in the state, 82 of them are rural. It is vital that Congress develops policies to protect access to rural health care and conducts proper oversight to ensure those policies are implemented according to our legislative intent.”

She continues to name a number of concerns that have come to light since the January 28, 2020 letter:

“It is troublesome that there are several tax liens against Scott County Community Hospital (Big South Fork Medical Center).”

“In addition, a court issued summary judgment against the same hospital for failure to pay a group of doctors.”

Finally, there have been various reports of emergency patients being diverted from the hospital upon presenting themselves for care. Big South Fork Medical Center no longer accepting ambulances, Sen. Blackburn wants answers from Rennova



The letter then references a final inspection was conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, prior to the closure of the Jamestown hospital which then revealed money was still owed to hospital vendors and the IRS.

“Tennesseans deserve to know that employers such as Rennova Health have their best interests in mind. Health care providers and staff who work at your hospitals should not have to question whether they will receive their wages.” Sen. Blackburn

To read the full letter, refer to the file below:

