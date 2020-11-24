Senator Lamar Alexander prepares to retire

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Senator Lamar Alexander, it’s a name known across the state, and the country for decades.

Next month, Tennessee’s longest serving politician will leave elected office and return home to East Tennessee.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Blake Stevens spoke with the outgoing senator about the Washington he leaves behind.

Republican Bill Hagerty will officially fill Alexander’s seat in the Senate January 3.

