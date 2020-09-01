September is Hunger Action Month & the need is greater during the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people across the country are asked to take action to end hunger.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee says the coronavirus pandemic has made that need stronger.

They’ve put together a calendar for how you and your family can help feed the hungry, and you can start small.

Their suggestions range from picking up extra canned goods at the store, hosting a food drive, even posting about the need on social media can lead to change.

