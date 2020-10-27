Several East Tennessee art programs to benefit from grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville announced Monday, 24 grants have been awarded to nonprofit art programs in six East Tennessee counties.
The Arts Build Communities (ABC) grants range from $500 to $3,500 and are designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to art in the state.
In Knox County, 16 programs will be awarded grants. Those programs serve 88,000 adults and 14,000 kids.
“The point of the programs are to get the arts to get the arts programs out to the adults and residents of as many Tennessee counties as we can,” said Liza Zenni, Executive Director of the Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville.
Here is a list of the programs that will benefit from the grants:
- Sundress Publications for Sundress Reading Series, Holler Salon, & Writing Workshops
- Appalachian Ballet Company for The Soul of Blue Jeans and Ballet–an Outdoor Event
- Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center for Holiday Homecoming
- Townsend Artisan Guild for Smoky Mountain Fiber Arts Festival
- Townsend Elementary School for Hope Flags for Healing
- Postmark LaFollette for The Trunk Show
- Sunshine Ambassadors for Annual Performance Project
- Cancer Support Community East Tennessee for Healing Through Art
- Candoro Arts and Heritage Center for Festival Arts & Cultural Festival
- Circle Modern Dance for Modern Dance Primitive Light 2020
- Dragonfly Aerial & Circus Arts Studio for 10th Annual Aerial Dance and Circus Extravaganza
- Hazen Historical Museum Foundation for Shakespeare on the Hill
- The Katharine Slowburn Experience for Rituals in Existing (A Performance Experience)
- Knoxville Children’s Theatre for Theatre classes for disabled adults & underserved youth
- Knoxville Entrepreneur Center for Etsy Craft Entrepreneurship
- Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus for Digital Rehearsal Platform
- Knoxville History Project for Downtown Art Wraps
- Marble City Opera Company for Royal Flush
- Momentum Dance Lab for Fall Showcase
- River & Rail Theatre Company for Community Engagement Program
- Tennessee Stage Company for New Play Festival
- The University of Tennessee for University of Tennessee String Project 2020-2021
- The WordPlayers for THE ENDS WE SEEK: world premiere one-act play
- Tellico Plains JAM for Junior Appalachian Musicians
The money is not taxpayer-funded, it is funded through specialty license plates across the state. For more information, visit www.knoxalliance.com/abc
