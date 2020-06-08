Several GSMNP campgrounds & visitors centers reopen Monday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening some campgrounds, visitors centers and additional roads to the public.

That includes Cades Cove and Smokemont Campgrounds, along with the Sugarlands, Oconaluftee, Cades Cove, and Clingmans Dome Visitor Centers.

What’s next?

On Monday, June 15, Elkmont Campground and road will be reopening along with Spence Cabin.

The park service still has several precautions in place in order to keep visitors and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protective barriers have been installed and capacity limits are in place at visitor centers; and at campgrounds, services are limited to online reservations only.

Virtual hiking event raises money for GSMNP

A fundraiser to help the park during its closure, raised more than $80,000.

Back in April, the Alum Cave At Home Challenge, got people active for its virtual hiking event, while raising money for park programs and projects.

Participants who raised at least $200, got a shirt and a medal.

