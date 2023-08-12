KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and hail to East Tennessee, causing power outages to multiple areas of East Tennessee.

As of 4:30 p.m., Knoxville Utilities Board reported just under 5,600 customers without power across the county. Estimated repair times for many of the outages ranged from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Across multiple counties, Volunteer Energy Cooperative also reported nearly 14,000 customers out of power, with 11,300 customers out of power in Cumberland County alone. Volunteer Electric also covers counties closer to Middle Tennessee, including Bledsoe, Putnam, White, and Rhea counties.

Sevier County Electric also reported more than 2,500 customers without power.

Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative reported 1,095 customers out of power, and the Lenoir City Utilities Board reported approximately 2,400 customers without power.

In total, more than 22,000 people across East Tennessee were without power at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

During the height of the severe storms, some areas saw pea sized hail and up to 60 mph straight line winds