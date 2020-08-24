Sevier Co. families look forward to fair, organizers ask public to comply with safety guidelines

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – In five months, we’ve seen countless regional events cancelled in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. One event, families look forward to every year, will not be. The Sevier County Fair is set to take place from September 1-7.

Like every fair, this year visitors can expect the food, music, vendors, and rides; however, they should also expect mask wearing, social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations. With the public’s cooperation, the event’s marketing and sales director, Tammie Browning, believes this year’s event could be one of their best. “There was a couple of months we were not sure if the fair would go on or not. But, we’re moving ahead. We do have less sponsors. We have less volunteers this year, but we’re moving ahead and doing all the precautions we can think of to do to make it possible,” Browning said.

While the number of volunteers and sponsors may be down, the number of vendors this year may be up. Some, she said, are from Middle Tennessee, even or other states, including Florida. For some vendors the fair will be the first opportunity to sell their product this year.

There is an addition to this year’s event, a two-day rodeo event, Sept. 6-7.

Browning noted the Sevier County Fair averages around 18,000 visits. While it is difficult for organizers to predict turnout during a pandemic, Browning has seen a lot of enthusiasm from families, looking forward to the gates opening. “We’ve had phone calls from people that are just so excited to have something to bring their family out to. They’ve not had the opportunity to do that and they feel they’re going to be safe here to be able to give it a try and come out,” she said.

Aside from the exhibit building, she noted, most of the fair is outside. All their planning and layouts, she said, take social distancing into consideration. There will be 40 hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds and signage. Browning also said masks will be available for those without one.

Ken King, a fair sponsor, vendor, and promoter, sees more than six days of fun ahead. He sees a learning opportunity for children. “It’s good to get the kids out here, get them out here into an agriculture environment and let them enjoy that. A lot of people live in the city. They don’t get a chance to do that…we have animals here for kids to be able to pet and touch and interact with,” he said.

Browning said fair staff would not be asking anyone to leave for noncompliance, but she did note the success of this year’s event is dependent on their participation.