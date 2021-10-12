KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Sevier County deputy clerks facing federal charges for their role in a stolen vehicle ring were in court Tuesday facing related state charges.

Brandy M. Thornton, 44, and Roberta Lynne Webb-Allen, 55, were indicted Oct. 6, a day before the FBI raided the Sevier County Courthouse.

Webb-Allen faces four counts of tampering with governmental records, two counts of forgery, two counts of criminal simulation and two counts of official misconduct stemming from events in June and August.

Thornton faces three counts of bribery of a public servant, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of forgery, one count of criminal simulation, and six counts of official misconduct stemming from the same dates and an additional one in July.

The indictments allege both created vehicle registrations and titles for the stolen vehicle ring and taking cash payments. Thornton and Webb-Allen are due back in court in February.

The two are also facing two counts of taking cash payments in exchange for an official act as part of a federal indictment that also names two men facing drug charges. Juan Lopez Gallardo and James Hickman are accused of distributing and possessing cocaine.