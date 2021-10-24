SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County government official confirmed Sunday night that the Sevier County General Sessions Clerk Connie Holt had been found dead earlier in the day.

Perrin Anderson, Sevier County Assistant Mayor for Governmental Affairs, said Connie Holt was found deceased and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Holt took office on September 1, 2002, as Sevier County’s first General Sessions Court Clerk, according to her bio on Sevier County’s website.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.