Sevier County extends mask mandate through Sept. 30

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County’s face covering requirement has been extended through Sept. 30, county officials confirmed Friday.

On Friday, Aug. 28, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters signed Executive Order No. 34, with support from city leaders, requiring face coverings in certain circumstances throughout the county. Executive Order No. 34 extends Executive Order No. 23, which mandated face coverings beginning July 10. The order is on www.seviercountytn.gov.

“I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County,” Waters said. “I’ve spoken to city leaders, the state health department, health care providers, local businesses, and tourism officials about the mandate, and they agree with the extension of this temporary order.”

The county saying Friday that between July 24 (two weeks after the first mandate went into effect) and Aug. 28, the seven-day average daily case rate decreased by more than 70%, the seven-day average daily positive rate fell by more than 11%, and the seven-day average daily hospitalization rate fell by half.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face coverings as a critical tool against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease.

