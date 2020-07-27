Sevier County jail inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that some inmates and staff at a detention facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a chief deputy with SCSO, two inmates began to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms on July 13 or 14. They were isolated and symptoms were treated; later on, test results came back positive for COVID-19. The two inmates recovered.

After the initial cases were recognized, the rest of the inmates in that pod were tested, SCSO said.

Fourteen more tests came back positive, while seven refused the tests and four were negative; three test results were still pending as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said they have quarantined all the positive cases in one pod together. They doubled the quarantine time to Aug. 15.

SCSO also said one of those inmates who tested positive had been in court prior to the test. All court personnel have been contacted due to that potential exposure.

There are some positive cases for SCSO staff: One patrol officer and three or four corrections officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are also going through the quarantine process.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office operates two correctional facilities in Sevierville: The Sevier County Jail located at 137 Commerce Street and the Sevier County Jail (Annex) located at 896 Old Knoxville Highway.

LATEST STORIES