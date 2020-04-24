Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee: Restaurants, retail stores can open next week
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Digital-only NFL Draft special
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sevier County leader optimistic about economic future

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters is hopeful the tourism hub will be breaking records again, although he believes recovery may take longer than many predict.

A gradual reopening, set eight days away, comes after weeks of daily collaboration and planning between Waters, city mayors, and city managers, throughout the county.

He supports the slow reopening and believes, with guidance from the federal and state government, they can be successful.

He believes occupancy limits, encouraging visitors not to visit if they’re sick, and pre-screening tourists ahead of time will help.

He described a business community that is actively working to implement the preventative measures, as he said the know it’s “good business.” As they slowly reopen, he also believes the flow of visitors will also take time. “Even though they have been cooped up so to speak for a while, they’re still not going to feel comfortable until they feel like it’s safe,” he said.

“You can’t assure folks 100% that we’re not going to have a spike in cases. You can’t assure them that nobody will come here that’s infected. But, you can assure them that we’re going to do everything that can reasonably be done to provide for the safety and the health of our citizens, our workers, and our visitors.”

He also said they may have to do more, if their efforts are not enough to make people feel comfortable.

Though their current plan is to begin accepting visitors May 1, Waters said tourism groups around the county are not advertising. That will come, he explained, when and if these gradual measured are determined to be successful.

Marcus Watson, the Marketing Manager for Gatlinburg’s SkyLift Park, is optimistic about reopening under health guidelines.

“I think once, not just the businesses and attractions, but people in general see there are guidelines in place and they accept this is what we will have to follow to get the benefit of being out in nature, once they understand what that is clearly, I think everyone will see a great success, as far as everybody coming back,” Watson said.

Watson said the SkyLift, which closed temporarily after the Sevier County Wildfires, has overcome challenges in the past and will overcome this, too: “We’re back better than ever, Gatlinburg is back better than ever, that’s why I think once we get through this, it’s just going to be better than ever and the trend will continue.”

Mayor Waters calls this the county’s greatest challenge in his 41 years at the helm, but he is also hopeful.

“Since the fires, we’ve had a great couple of tourism years, I think we’ll have that again, but it’s going to take some time and some effort for us to work through some of these issue, and particularly the safety issue,” he said.

He doesn’t know what the exact loss in sales tax revenue will be, though he said that will primarily hurt city government budgets and schools. To prepare, he’s frozen new purchases and new positions for the county. The county has not had to furlough anyone yet, and Waters said he hopes he doesn’t have to.

A property tax increase, Waters said, is off the table during a time when people are laid off and businesses are struggling.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days"

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open"

Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus"

Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19"

Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed"

East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity"

Quarantine Sports: April 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 22"

Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight"

Health experts address COVID-19 panic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health experts address COVID-19 panic"

Smokies developing plans for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies developing plans for reopening"

Brad Paisley gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Paisley gives back"

Gov. Lee says state seeing increases in some crime during epidemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee says state seeing increases in some crime during epidemic"

Taking you through the COVID-19 testing process

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taking you through the COVID-19 testing process"

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter