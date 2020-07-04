1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues executive order allowing counties to mandate mask use
Hotspot Tennessee: 1,822 new coronavirus cases puts total at 48,712

Sevier County: Mask mandate decision may be determined by Monday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mask mandate for Sevier County, a recent hot-spot area of COVID-19, could soon happen after Gov. Bill Lee granted 89 county mayors authority to do so Friday.

Following Gov. Lee issuing Executive Order No. 54 allowing county mayors authority to issue mask mandates, Sevier County officials said late Friday they hoped to have a determination on implementing a mask requirement by Monday.

Sevier County issued the following statement Friday night:

Today, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 54, which grants certain county mayors, including Sevier County’s, the authority to issue COVID-19 mask requirements.

City and county leaders are consulting with the Sevier County Health Department and legal counsel to determine implementation of this order in Sevier County. We hope to have a determination by Monday based on those consultations

Perrin Anderson
Assistant County Mayor for Governmental Affairs

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter