Sevier County: Mask mandate decision may be determined by Monday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mask mandate for Sevier County, a recent hot-spot area of COVID-19, could soon happen after Gov. Bill Lee granted 89 county mayors authority to do so Friday.

Following Gov. Lee issuing Executive Order No. 54 allowing county mayors authority to issue mask mandates, Sevier County officials said late Friday they hoped to have a determination on implementing a mask requirement by Monday.

Sevier County issued the following statement Friday night:

Today, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 54, which grants certain county mayors, including Sevier County’s, the authority to issue COVID-19 mask requirements. City and county leaders are consulting with the Sevier County Health Department and legal counsel to determine implementation of this order in Sevier County. We hope to have a determination by Monday based on those consultations Perrin Anderson

Assistant County Mayor for Governmental Affairs

