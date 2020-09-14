Sevier County murder suspect’s first appearance in court set for Friday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office reports that Joshua Carr, who is suspected of killing his mother and stabbing his grandmother, will make his first appearance in court on Friday.

This appearance will be Carr’s arraignment for the charges he is facing. The arraignment is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the Sevier County General Sessions Court.

Carr arrived in Sevier County sometime Sunday afternoon, after he waived his extradition in Michigan court on Friday.

