Sevier County officials asking private property owners to help clear roads around their properties

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County officials are asking private property owners to help clear roads around their properties.
This to help allow safe passage for emergency personnel, owners, and guests to the main roadways; while also allowing Sevier County Electric crews access to restore power.
