Sevier County reports crews from surrounding states are assisting to restore power

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County reports that electric crews from out of state are helping Sevier County Electric System to restore power.
The county warns that it could be an additional 24 to 48 hours before most customers’ electrical service is repaired.
“If you can travel safely, other accommodations should be considered if you do not have a safe heating source.”Sevier County
