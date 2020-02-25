Sevier County residents express concerns over damaged road and leaning trees

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Pigeon Forge homeowners are expressing their concerns over damaged roads and leaning trees caused by landslides.

John and Shelly Johnson say recent landslides near their cabin have made the two-way road up to their home extremely narrow.

“About 4 feet of the road went down in a mudslide. We’ve had people come up and tell us that coming up the road they feel like if another car was coming somebody was gonna go off,” Shelly said.

The Johnsons also worry about trees leaning dangerously close to power lines.

“We have several trees on the verge of falling and it’s going to take the power with it at that time,” John said.

Shannon Penn is neighbors with the Johnsons and also owns 3 rental properties on the road. He says the damage could impact how he makes a living.

“I don’t want anybody coming up this road with the danger of what it is. Right now you’re coming up on a street that is not lit or anything else. We have little markers that we’ve tried to put up just to make sure that people see where this landslide is,” Shannon said.

Shannon and The Johnsons say they’ve contacted the county asking for help repaving the road and cutting down some of the trees, but because Sugar Mountain Way is a private road, technically, the property owners are responsible for maintaining it.

The homeowners there say this damage is beyond what they can fix on their own.

WATE reached out to Sevier County Electric Systems.

They told us if the trees were to fall on power lines, they would come out and reset the poles, but right now, there is no immediate danger.