Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One local school system is expected to revisit their plans for the upcoming academic year.

Sevier County Schools announced they’re holding a special workshop and meeting on Monday, July 27.

The workshop is expected to start at 3 p.m., with the meeting to begin at 4:30 p.m. (due to the coronavirus pandemic that meeting will be held electronically).

Officials say they’ll be looking at their operations menu and a possible revision for the upcoming school calendar.

Sevier County Schools is expected to start either August 17 or 18.