Sevier County seeing tourism spike for Spring Break

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — It is spring break season for many families, both in Tennessee and out-of-state.

Governor Bill Lee recently sent out an invitation on Twitter, encouraging people to come out to the state, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're open and we want to see you in Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/B25dbnBgbF — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 11, 2021

WATE 6 On Your Side was out in Sevier County on Sunday, and saw plenty of people in the area, who said they made their way to East Tennessee because there are things to do, both inside and outside.

“That’s why we came here because even if everything was shut down we could still explore the outdoors and go to the national parks and regardless of if everything opened up or was still shut down we could still do stuff with the kids outdoors,” said Amanda Smith, who is visiting the region from Florida.

The announcement of Dollywood reopening also led to an increase of people visiting the region this weekend.

RELATED STORY: Dollywood kicks off 2021 season after several renovation projects