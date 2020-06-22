Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searches for burglary suspect

Breaking News
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Offices is asking for your help in tracking down a burglary suspect.

The suspect was seen in surveillance video stealing from a vehicle sales business on Chapman Highway in Seymour, around the early morning hours of Friday, June 19.

The suspect was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and ball cap along with a white backpack.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call 865-744-3937.

