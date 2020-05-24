Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old out of Blount County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Anna Welborn, who reportedly left her home in Blount County on Saturday and hasn’t been in contact with her family since.

Welborn may be in the Seymour area of Sevier County.

If you have any information on the location of Anna Welborn, you’re asked to call 865-453-4668 or the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5200.

