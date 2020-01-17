Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer out of Pigeon Forge

(Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer in Pigeon Forge)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find a stolen trailer from the Black Bear Cabin Resort in Pigeon Forge.

Sheriff’s Office reporting that the trailer was stolen some time prior to Jan. 11.

Description

Black Big Tex Goose Neck Trailer with a Tandem Dual Axel

Vin number: 16VGX2028L6041148

Tags: Virginia – 995139TL

Along with the trailer, the suspect(s) stole a 1,200-foot 1X6 and 1X8 T&G siding associated with eloghomes.

Any information regarding the stolen property or suspect(s) call 865-774-3943.