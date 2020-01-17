Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer out of Pigeon Forge

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer in Pigeon Forge)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find a stolen trailer from the Black Bear Cabin Resort in Pigeon Forge.

Sheriff’s Office reporting that the trailer was stolen some time prior to Jan. 11.

Description

  • Black Big Tex Goose Neck Trailer with a Tandem Dual Axel
  • Vin number: 16VGX2028L6041148
  • Tags: Virginia – 995139TL

Along with the trailer, the suspect(s) stole a 1,200-foot 1X6 and 1X8 T&G siding associated with eloghomes.

Any information regarding the stolen property or suspect(s) call 865-774-3943.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter