Sevier County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen trailer out of Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find a stolen trailer from the Black Bear Cabin Resort in Pigeon Forge.
Sheriff’s Office reporting that the trailer was stolen some time prior to Jan. 11.
Description
- Black Big Tex Goose Neck Trailer with a Tandem Dual Axel
- Vin number: 16VGX2028L6041148
- Tags: Virginia – 995139TL
Along with the trailer, the suspect(s) stole a 1,200-foot 1X6 and 1X8 T&G siding associated with eloghomes.
Any information regarding the stolen property or suspect(s) call 865-774-3943.