SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Officer asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle that may have information about a burglary to a house under construction in the Newport Highway area.

SCSO saying the pictures were in the dark and aren’t very clear, but the SUV has a light color with a dark bottom.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about the driver of this vehicle or the burglary, you’re asked to call 865-428-1899.