Sevier County man charged with kidnapping, murder after missing woman’s body found in wooded area

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County man is under arrest and charged with the murder of a missing woman, according to Sheriff Ron Seals.

On Wednesday, Jonathon Seth Stalcup, 39, of Sevierville, was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Carolyne Ann Bartles, 52.

Bartles had been reported missing to Gatlinburg Police Department on Feb. 20. Law enforcement located her body six days later, in a wooded area in the 500 block of King Branch Road.

Stalcup was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Sevier County and he was transported to Sevier County Jail. On Friday, March 5, Stalcup was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Stalcup is being held in the Sevier County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing. The investigation is continuing at this time.