SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Christmas Day, officers with the Sevierville Police Department teamed up with Golden Corral to deliver lunches to 27-homebound seniors in the community.
On Sunday, they also visited and checked on nearly 100 people who had been living without power after the snow storm.
Officers delivered water and food from the Sevier County Food Ministry to those in need.
SPD officers ay they’re truly thankful they’re able to celebrate Christmas with the community and help residents.
LATEST STORIES
- Holidays and your mental health: how to manage stress and changes to tradition amid pandemic
- Seymour VFD works Knox County fire scene
- ‘An unusually busy Monday’: Local body shop sees influx of damaged vehicles after weekend snow storm
- TN lawmakers grateful for first responders’ actions during Christmas morning explosion
- Sevierville Police Department delivers meals on Christmas Day