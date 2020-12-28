Sevierville Police Department delivers meals on Christmas Day

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Christmas Day, officers with the Sevierville Police Department teamed up with Golden Corral to deliver lunches to 27-homebound seniors in the community.

On Sunday, they also visited and checked on nearly 100 people who had been living without power after the snow storm.

Officers delivered water and food from the Sevier County Food Ministry to those in need.

SPD officers ay they’re truly thankful they’re able to celebrate Christmas with the community and help residents.