Sevierville Police release preliminary details in Saturday crash that left 1 dead, 3 others injured

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Police Department has released its preliminary investigation into the Aug. 1 multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and others injured.

Sevierville Police report that officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 East near Exit 407 around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

SPD’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by 40-year-old Darryl Kerr of Morganton, Georgia, was traveling west on I-40 when the vehicle crossed the median and crashed into eastbound traffic.

Five vehicles were involved; one person died, and three others were injured.

The SUV rolled over and Kerr was transported to UT Medical Center via Lifestar Air Ambulance.

The driver of a 2015 Subaru Forester, 55-year-old Bettina Koelzer of Marian, Iowa, died during the crash.

Two passengers, 43-year-old Vincee Merrifield and 21-year-old Jerra Merrifield, in a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by 51-year-old Daniel Merrifield of Fallon, Missouri, were transported to UT Medical by Lifestar after the vehicle rolled over.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not transported.

I-40 East was closed from Mile Marker 402 to Mile Marker 407 until around 11:59 p.m. the same evening.

This accident remains under investigation, and no charges have been made at this time.

