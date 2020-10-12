Sevierville Police urge public to start #9PMRoutine to prevent crime

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is reminding the public that preventing crime is as simple as having a routine.

As part of Crime Prevention Month, the SPD is using its Facebook and Twitter accounts to remind people to start a “#9PMRoutine.” By making this a habit, we can reduce the chance of being burglarized. The program will also emphasize the importance of securing your home each night.

SPD will post reminders at 9 p.m. to:

Remove valuables from your vehicle

Take your keys

Lock your vehicle

Lock your home.

“Taking these simple steps each and every night could be the difference in being a burglary victim or not,” SPD Chief Joe Manning said.

The following week will focus on elder safety, and the last week of October will highlight keeping children safe.

