SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is reminding the public that preventing crime is as simple as having a routine.
As part of Crime Prevention Month, the SPD is using its Facebook and Twitter accounts to remind people to start a “#9PMRoutine.” By making this a habit, we can reduce the chance of being burglarized. The program will also emphasize the importance of securing your home each night.
SPD will post reminders at 9 p.m. to:
- Remove valuables from your vehicle
- Take your keys
- Lock your vehicle
- Lock your home.
“Taking these simple steps each and every night could be the difference in being a burglary victim or not,” SPD Chief Joe Manning said.
The following week will focus on elder safety, and the last week of October will highlight keeping children safe.
LATEST STORIES
- Sevierville Police urge public to start #9PMRoutine to prevent crime
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 217,682 COVID-19 cases and 2,774 deaths
- Drew and Ellie Holcomb hit the road with new Tennessee Dept. of Tourism campaign
- Missouri model is first American with Down syndrome to represent a skincare line
- New COVID-19 antibody blood test granted emergency authorization from FDA