Sevierville Police: Woman faces murder charge, another faces tampering following car wreck

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Cleveland, Tennessee, women are facing charges in relation to a murder investigation following a single-vehicle wreck.

Brittney Swafford, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Samuel R. Lane, 44, also of Cleveland. Billie Perry, 29 faces an accessory after the fact charge in relation to the event. Both Swafford and Perry face tampering with evidence charges.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers responded to a wreck on Aug. 12 near Exit 407 on Interstate 40 East. Officers found Lane, the driver, deceased in the vehicle.

Swafford is being held by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Perry is being held at the Sevier County Jail.

No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES