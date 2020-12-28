Seymour VFD working Knox County fire scene

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department on Monday worked what appeared to be a residential fire on Nichols Quarry Road.

Few details were available Monday evening, but the department did say via Twitter that an elderly couple made it out of the residence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

