SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department on Monday worked what appeared to be a residential fire on Nichols Quarry Road.
Few details were available Monday evening, but the department did say via Twitter that an elderly couple made it out of the residence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
LATEST STORIES
- Holidays and your mental health: how to manage stress and changes to tradition amid pandemic
- Seymour VFD working Knox County fire scene
- ‘An unusually busy Monday’: Local body shop sees influx of damaged vehicles after weekend snow storm
- TN lawmakers grateful for first responders’ actions during Christmas morning explosion
- Sevierville Police Department delivers meals on Christmas Day