‘She didn’t know a stranger:’ Children remember mom killed in Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A group of brothers and sisters is coping with an enormous loss.

They say their mother, Shelley Hendry, was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Knoxville police say the crash happened Sunday night on Western Avenue near Hinton Road.

Ndayizeye Jamari is charged with DUI, failure to drive within lanes and no proof of insurance. He’s waiting for his upcoming court date.

In the meantime, the victim’s children are remembering their mom and the lessons she taught them.

“My mom had a huge heart and she didn’t know a stranger,” said Shelley’s daughter, Rebekah Maciorowski.

“She would go all-involved, very passionate about whatever she was involved in. That’s the thing that everyone would know about her. And she was also really outgoing and friendly to everyone,” said her son, Nathaniel Hendry.

“She was never too cool for anyone. She was never too good for anyone,” said son Jonathan Hendry.

That’s how three of Shelley Hendry’s six children describe her: an energetic, kind and faithful friend and mother.

“She gave the analogy of she wanted to load our rocket before it launched. Make sure it had all the supplies and everything so that when we launched, then we would have everything ready,” Nathaniel said.

The Hendry siblings say their mom was a dedicated Christian who loved hospitality and teaching.

They’re now leaning on each other as they navigate their sudden loss.

“I know the message my mom would want given is while what happened is tragic and unnecessary and completely avoidable, that community members and people close to her and friends are able to find in their hearts some forgiveness. Because she was a woman of forgiveness,” Rebekah said.

“Whenever I think of what would my mother do, or what would Jesus do? They’re often a lot the same. Because she would just give Christ’s love through everything,” Jonathan said.

This is sadly not these siblings’ first loss.

Their dad died from cancer in 2015. They say they’re thankful for the time they did have with their parents.

“I’m so glad that they’re back together in Heaven and they’re worshipping Jesus together. And I’m sure they’re so happy. I know for them, that was the greatest thing that could happen to them. I’m so thankful that I know for sure that they are in Heaven and I’m totally at peace about that,” Nathaniel said.

The family says Shelley Hendry’s funeral services will take place this Saturday at Temple Baptist Church at 4 p.m. They say anyone who knew her and was impacted by her is welcome to come.

There has also been a GoFundMe set up to help cover funeral and debt expenses.

The man charged in the crash is expected to be arraigned in court on June 25th.