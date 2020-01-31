Shelter offers special promotion for heroes

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier Animal Care Center is giving back to our nation’s heroes with their new promotion, Maddie’s Hometown Heroes.

Now through the end of February, the shelter will be waiving adoption fees on adult dogs adopted by veterans, current military, and basically anyone who works in a life-saving profession.

All you need is to bring your ID to qualify.

This promotion is named after the new addition at the Sevierville Police Department; hound-dog mix Maddie was recently adopted by the department.

She’s serving as a source of stress relief for police, personnel, and dispatchers.

The Sevier Animal Care Center is hoping to see similar success stories with Hometown Heroes; again that promotion is running through the end of February.