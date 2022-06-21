CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding two inmates who had escaped from a detention facility over the weekend.

ACSO says Rose Phillips, 47, of Clinton and Kristie Craig, 49, of Rocky Top were two inmates who had reportedly escaped custody Sunday night. The two women had been on a work detail and allegedly drove off. They were caught 30 minutes later and were taken back into custody.

According to an ACSO spokesperson, Phillips had underlying charges including Failure to Appear, Child Support Attachment, and Manufacture/Deliver/Sell/Possession of methamphetamine. Craig’s underlying charges included Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear, Criminal Capias, and Simple Possession.

Now, the women are facing additional charges stemming from their brief escape.