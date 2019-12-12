Sheriff confirms cyclist in Blount County hit-and-run has died, charges pending

Live Now
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday the cyclist struck last week in a hit-and-run has died.

RELATED: Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in a hit and run that left a man severely injured

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong has confirmed that 36-year-old Troy Sample died Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while cycling on Friday, Dec. 6.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the hit and run crash but not released their identity. Charges are pending at this time.

The silver Nissan Frontier involved in the hit-and-run is in Sherriff’s office custody.

A BCSO Traffic Safety Unit investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

