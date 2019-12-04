Sheriff’s concern of jail overcrowding continues, could end with jail closure if population isn’t reduced

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee Sheriff is afraid his county’s jail could close if its prison population isn’t cut.

WATE 6 On Your Side has been following concerns of over crowding at the Hamblen County Jail for years now.

Sheriff Esco Jarnigan releasing a statement online today saying in part, “The state Fire Marshall advised that the jail’s population will be reduced or an “order” may be forthcoming. This “order” could force jail closure.”

HAMBLEN COUNTY CITIZENS: As you know for over 13 years I have told County Commissioners and the Mayor of their… Posted by Esco Jarnagin on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

