Sheriff’s concern of jail overcrowding continues, could end with jail closure if population isn’t reduced

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee Sheriff is afraid his county’s jail could close if its prison population isn’t cut.
WATE 6 On Your Side has been following concerns of over crowding at the Hamblen County Jail for years now.
Sheriff Esco Jarnigan releasing a statement online today saying in part, “The state Fire Marshall advised that the jail’s population will be reduced or an “order” may be forthcoming. This “order” could force jail closure.”
