Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Pineville man

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) – Bell County Sheriff’s Department searching for a Pineville man after he left his vehicle in the middle of the roadway on Highway 74 in Middlesboro.

BCSD is searching for 66-year-old Ronald King after it was determined that he left his vehicle in the middle of the road outside city limits west of Highway 441 junction.

King is 5’9, 160lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair (balding).

BCSD is concerned about King’s well-being.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ronald King, please contact the Bell County Sheriffs Department at 606-337-3102.