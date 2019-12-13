Sheriff’s Office executing successful drug bust in Lafollette on Friday

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executing a successful drug bust in Lafollette on Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m. investigators from CCSO performed a narcotics search at the 130 block of Gennie Lane.

Prior to the search, investigators had made several buys from the residence of schedule II controlled substances over several months.

CCSO’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team was sent to secure the location during the search, and investigators were able to obtain oxycodone.

This investigation was made possible after information from an earlier search in September at a residence on College Park Road.

David and Amber Taylor (the owner of the Gennie Lane residence) were arrested and are facing multiple charges.