KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating a two-vehicle crash on Pellissippi Parkway that left one person dead at the scene.

KCSO saying that the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Pellissippi Parkway at George Light Road.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

KCSO Reconstruction Unit was on the scene, and more information is expected to be released once the preliminary investigation is completed.