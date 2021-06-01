Sheriff’s Office: No fatalities on Knox County roads during Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Memorial Day weekend came and went without a fatal driving accident in Knox County according to statistics released Tuesday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says from 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, to Tuesday 564 citations were issued and 47 wrecks occurred. Of those wrecks, three were with injury and one of those involved alcohol. Of the 44 wrecks without injury, four had alcohol involved.

In all, 21 drivers were cited for DUI and 89 other arrests were made. Sixty-five motorists were given an assist by law enforcement.