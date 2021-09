Raymond Fox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Raymond Fox, 57, left on foot from the Mascot area in East Knox County, according to a social media post early Saturday morning.

Fox was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, khaki pants and fish house slippers. According to KCSO, he is known to frequent North Knox County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives at 865-215-2243.