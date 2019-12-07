Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in a hit and run that left a man severely injured

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run that left a man severely injured Friday night.

The victim was air-lifted to UT Medical Center after he was hit while riding his bike on Peterson Lane when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

The vehicle is described by witnesses as a light colored vehicle with bright headlights.

BCSO saying the vehicle will likely have front end damage.

They’re also asking for any information about this incident, and if you do have information call 865-983-3620.