Shooting on Dandridge Avenue leaves 1 person injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon on Dandridge Avenue near Morningside Park.

A 29-year-old male victim transported around 1:30 p.m. to the UT Medical Center with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. According to KPD, the victim and two other individuals were walking on Dandridge Avenue when an unknown person in a black SUV fired multiple rounds at the group.

KPD is urging anyone with relevant information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will be eligible to receive a cash reward and can remain anonymous.