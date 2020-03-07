Shots fired at Uptown Bar and Grill early hours of Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Police Department warning its students of reports of gunshots near Uptown Bar and Grill in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The reports of shots fired happening around 12:30 a.m between 19th Street and Mountcastle Street on Cumberland Avenue.
UTPD also reporting that no suspect(s) involved in this incident have been apprehended; and that anyone in the area at that time was able to resume their normal activities.
However, they did suggest that everyone in the area to continue to use caution.
Any additional information on this investigation will come from the Knoxville Police Department.
If you have any information, contact KPD at 865-215-7212.
UTPD also said in an email to students to take precautions for your safety if you’re near/around this area:
- Situational awareness is key in avoiding dangerous circumstances
- Avoid walking alone, especially at night.
- If you notice a suspicious person, notify the police as soon as possible.
- Stay in well-lit areas
- Be aware of your surroundings and potential hiding spots
- If confronted, make noise. YELL! Avoid panic
- Familiarize yourself with the blue phones in case you have to use one
- Alcoholic beverages may impact your ability to react to personal safety concerns
- If a suspect is only attempting to take property, do not resist an armed suspect
When the situation was still considered active, UTPD shared tips on what to do if you were to encounter the suspect(s):
- Run, Hide, Fight
- Run if possible to get away, avoid the area
- Hide if you’re near this area, seek shelter in a secured area, turn phones to vibrate and turn off lights
- Fight as a last resort, and engage the person physically