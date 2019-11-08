UPDATE: 77-year-old woman in Morristown found after Silver Alert issued

UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: Morristown Police have confirmed Romena Gilliam has been found in North Carolina.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown Police issuing a silver alert for a missing woman from North Carolina.

77-year-old Romena Gilliam was visiting family in Morristown , left the Best Western hotel around 10 a.m. Thursday and has not arrived home.

Her family saying she is known to frequently faint and takes blood thinners.

Gilliam is a black female with brown hair, 5-foot-4 and was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

She also drives a 2016 red Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about Gilliam’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 423-585-2701.