Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jefferson County man.

Joe Hall has been missing since Sunday, May 30. Hall, who has Alzheimer’s, is 73 years old. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weights 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, tan shorts, tennis shoes and a camouflage hat.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey concentrated his agency’s search efforts on the water around Douglas Lake.

Hall reportedly left a residence on Upper Rhine Hart Road in the Chestnut Hill area of Jefferson County. According to a family member, Hall was in a camper on privately-owned land when he left at some point Saturday night.

If anyone has information on Hall’s location or has seen him, you are being asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.