SILVER ALERT: We need your help to find Harold Rockwell, who is missing from Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man out of Morristown.

The TBI is asking for the public’s help to locate Harold Rockwell. He’s 5’9″, 143 pounds; he was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, tennis shoes, and baseball cap with the letters PSC on it.

If you see this man you’re asked to call 423-585-2710 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.