Single vehicle accident in Claiborne County leaves one dead and three injured

HARROGATE, Tenn (WATE) One person is dead and three others are injured following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Claiborne County, according to THP.

According to the report 22-year-old Charles Gibbons was driving eastbound on Forge Ridge Rd. at a high-rate of speed, around 1 a.m. The vehicle went airborne off the embankment on the left side of the roadway, rolling multiple times through the intersection of Forge Ridge Rd. and Patterson Rd.

Gibbons was killed, and three other passengers, 18-year-old Christian Helton and two juveniles were left injured.

According to the report, alcohol was a factor in this accident, as all occupants were reported to have been drinking.

There is no additional information at this, we will update as more information comes into our newsroom.