Sisters who spent over a year apart reunite after getting COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, some are starting to feel more comfortable gathering with loved ones they haven’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, one Knoxville woman reunited with her two sisters who she hasn’t seen in more than a year.

The last time Donna Gray saw her sisters was January of 2020 on a trip to New York. She had no idea that would be the last time she would be able to see them in person for over a year.

“People who are separated from their families for years on end, that’s not us. We get together two or three times a year,” said Jan Trousdale, Donna’s youngest sister.

Jan lives in Chattanooga. Their other sister, Pam Hannon, lives in Alabama. The sisters usually see each other several times a year for trips or family events.

Because all three sisters have autoimmune diseases, they’ve kept their physical distance during the pandemic. In the past year, Donna says she has missed birthdays, Christmas and a wedding.

“You know your family is important. You know they’re important and you love them, but not being able to see them or touch them was hard,” Donna said.

As soon as vaccines were available to them, all three sisters got vaccinated so they could see each other in person.

Thursday was their first time being able to hug and kiss since their trip to New York last year.

Pam and Jan drove to Knoxville to stay with Donna. It was an emotional reunion.

“It’s been tough, but I think that it’s taught me a lot of patience. If you just listen to the experts and do what they tell you to do, then you get to be with your sisters,” Jan said.

Donna says after missing so many events last year, she’s looking forward to being there when a new baby comes into the family later this year.