Six arrested after contraband investigation

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people arrested on multiple counts after an investigation into how contraband was getting into a state prison.

Those arrested include: Andrew Hill from Knoxville, Patience Case & David Mabe from Heiskell, and Shannon May of Sunbright.

The six charged with introducing contraband into a facility, official misconduct, or engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

The Tennessee Department of Correction, saying it has ramped up its efforts to prevent the introduction of contraband into prisons.