Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Six arrested after contraband investigation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people arrested on multiple counts after an investigation into how contraband was getting into a state prison.

Those arrested include: Andrew Hill from Knoxville, Patience Case & David Mabe from Heiskell, and Shannon May of Sunbright.

The six charged with introducing contraband into a facility, official misconduct, or engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

The Tennessee Department of Correction, saying it has ramped up its efforts to prevent the introduction of contraband into prisons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter