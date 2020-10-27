Six heroes honored after saving a Knox County man’s life in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man is forever grateful after a group of people saved his life.

Back in August, Edward Boling collapsed during a game hosted by the Adult Softball League at the Sports Park in Karns. Several people, including several Knox County Parks and Recreation employees, rushed to help as others ran to get an AED.

Thanks to a team effort, they saved Boling’s life.

Six heroes were honored at Monday night’s Knox County Commission meeting.

Boling says that he’s forever grateful for the quick thinking of those around him that day, and that he’s a very blessed man.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said, “Knox County employees train for a lot of different things. This situation is exactly why we do that, so that when our employees see something happening, they’re prepared, willing and ready to act. This isn’t the first time Knox County employees have done something courageous, and I know it won’t be the last.”

